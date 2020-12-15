Desperate Pat Robertson Prays Biden Is Indicted By January 6

On Tuesday The 700 Club, host Pat Robertson tried to give evangelicals a scintilla of hope that Trump could prevail and stay president by claiming (with no proof, as usual) that if somehow Joe Biden were to be indicted alongside Hunter before Congress meets on January 6, Republicans can still can pick somebody else to be president.

I guess this is their last double/ triple Hail Mary pass to hell.

Didn't you know that Hunter Biden ran for president?

Seditious bastards.

Robertson sadly said, "Ladies and gentlemen, the thing we want to realize, if somewhere along the way, there is some kind of an indictment against Joe Biden, the electors have a perfect right, or at least Congress has a perfect right, not to certify the electors, and to go with other electors or to go with the sitting vice president or do a number of things, instead of certifying, so the game isn't over yet."

The game is over.

"If the President-elect was involved at all with that, and if that probe will be expanded to include him, it is highly unlikely that Congress is going to certify those electors and put him into office, so, yeah. We'll see what happens, okay."

The withered Robertson said that with as much enthusiasm as a child getting a pair of hand-me-down dirty socks for Christmas.