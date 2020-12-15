Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Desperate Pat Robertson Prays Biden Is Indicted By January 6

Pat Robertson tried to resurrect a tiny glimmer of hope for his deluded viewers.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

On Tuesday The 700 Club, host Pat Robertson tried to give evangelicals a scintilla of hope that Trump could prevail and stay president by claiming (with no proof, as usual) that if somehow Joe Biden were to be indicted alongside Hunter before Congress meets on January 6, Republicans can still can pick somebody else to be president.

I guess this is their last double/ triple Hail Mary pass to hell.

Didn't you know that Hunter Biden ran for president?

Seditious bastards.

Robertson sadly said, "Ladies and gentlemen, the thing we want to realize, if somewhere along the way, there is some kind of an indictment against Joe Biden, the electors have a perfect right, or at least Congress has a perfect right, not to certify the electors, and to go with other electors or to go with the sitting vice president or do a number of things, instead of certifying, so the game isn't over yet."

The game is over.

"If the President-elect was involved at all with that, and if that probe will be expanded to include him, it is highly unlikely that Congress is going to certify those electors and put him into office, so, yeah. We'll see what happens, okay."

The withered Robertson said that with as much enthusiasm as a child getting a pair of hand-me-down dirty socks for Christmas.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team