Pat Robertson Calls For U.S. To Launch Cruise Missiles At Iran's Karg Island

Pat Robertson is supposedly a man of God, yet he demanded on The 700 Club, that Trump take action against Iran (sanctions are not good enough for Pat) by bombing an Iranian island in the Persian Gulf that provides them with a port to export oil for their regime.

Robertson in the past has called for political assassination of Hugo Chavez before but if we did annihilate Karg Island, the United States would send the entire world into chaos, war, devastation, and heartache.

After speculations arose that Iran attacked Saudi oil fields, Robertson, this evangelical leader was having none of that any longer.

"We've got to put pressure on them," Robertson said.

Robertson continued, "They can get away with this attack on the Saudi's. They have something called Karg island, where it's the main center of the petroleum production and there is nothing that says we couldn't launch some cruise missiles right into the middle of that and blow it up."

That would be an act of all-out war against the country of Iran, Pat. Will your son sign up to fight?

The only worry Robertson had was that if we did destroy Karg island, the mullahs could pull the patriotism card (one he knows very well) and rally the country against the American infidels.

He described it as a conundrum but said something's got to be done to feed the Iranian underground to help ferment an overthrow of their leaders.

How many people would be killed if we destroyed the entire Karg Island? Does Pat Robertson even care about the death toll and the blood on our hands, especially since they did not attack us?