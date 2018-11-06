Hooray! Pat Robertson Weighs In On Pornography As Adultery

And now for something completely different on Election Day!

While answering email from a woman who is "frustrated" that her husband is watching porn, The 700 Club' Pat Robertson quoted scripture and told her that even if a man looks at another woman lustfully, he's already committed adultery.

At the end of each telecast, Robertson fields questions from his viewers and today featured a few about porn and sexually transmitted diseases. Who knew, right?

A woman named "Sara" asked Robertson for advice about her husband's porn viewing habits and asked for support.

Robertson replied, "You know, I think the addiction to porn very frankly, if somebody looks upon a woman with lust in his heart according to what Jesus said he has already committed adultery. that's what it says. That's not my word it's what he says."

He continued, "If you look at a woman and you think you're going to have sex with her, that's the equivalent of actually doing the act. Porn is about watching that all the time.'

It's kind of creepy thinking about Pat Robertson watching porn, but I digress.

He told Sara that her husband is breaking the marriage contract. Robertson called it "a form of Satanic bondage."

At one point he told to find another relationship and then caught himself and said God doesn't like divorce.

His ending advice was, "You just don't have to put up with it, it's just that simple."

Poor Sara, she must feel worse now.

The notion that if a married man looks at another woman who he finds attractive then he is actually committing adultery is a lie. Sorry, Sara.

Sure, any addiction causes great harm to ourselves and those closest to us, but pornography is not evil.

We are judged by our actions, and not by our thoughts or fantasies.

That's the gospel according to John Amato.