Pat Robertson Attacks Nancy Pelosi's 'Outrageous' Attack On Dr. Birx

Deborah Birx was a stopped clock on CNN. And for Pat Robertson that covers a multitude of sins.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Pat Robertson chose this week to go after Nancy Pelosi rather than do a deep dive as to why Deborah Birx is a Trump toadie.

Birx told CNN that Americans in rural areas are not immune from the virus. And it's so unusual to hear common sense from someone from the Trump White House that Birx gets praise for that from Robertson.

But Birx has repeatedly kept quiet or sucked up to Trump throughout this pandemic. And one moment of common sense does not a reputation make. Nancy Pelosi simply said she doesn't trust Birx, and given Birx's inconsistency when it comes to placating Mango Mussolini, Pelosi is holding back.

PAT ROBERTSON: [Pelosi] is stepping way over the line. The president has made enough mistakes trying to be the medical executive over America. I think if he'd stop that it would do him a lot of good. But Nancy Pelosi is even worse! To assume that the woman who is giving factual data about the danger of this terrible Coronavirus, is somehow a 'flak for the White House." That is outrageous!

But Pat Robertson, given a choice between cherry-picking one interview to attack Pelosi, and putting things in larger context? Pelosi is just too terrific a target, the end.

