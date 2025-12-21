TPUSA Fascist Fest Turns Into MAGA Infighting Cage Match

TPUSA was hosting an event this weekend, which was meant to be unifying the MAGA morons as Professional Widow and Tammy Faye impersonator Erica Kirk is enthroned as Queen of TPUSA. Instead, it turned into a battle of the right-wing egotists, with a lot of the speakers taking potshots at each other.

It started on the first night, when Ben Shapiro took the stage and went nuclear on almost everyone:

Ben Shapiro, the first speaker after widow Erika Kirk, ripped into those who would take the same stage in the coming hours and days. He called out conservative commentators, blasting Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Steve Bannon as “frauds and grifters.” “The conservative movement is in serious danger,” Shapiro said, arguing the danger is not just on the left, but “from charlatans who claim to speak in the name of principle but actually traffic in conspiracism and dishonesty.” He called Bannon “a PR flack for Jeffrey Epstein” ahead of the imminent release of files related to the late convicted sex offender, while praising President Donald Trump and his administration’s handling of the issue. Trump pushed to stop Republicans in Congress from voting to release the files, though he signed the legislation once it was passed. Both Bannon and Trump appear in photos with Epstein that were released by House Democrats.

He saved most of his vitriol for Carlson for his promotion of Nick Fuentes and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens.

On the very next night, Steve Bannon launched a counterstrike against Shapiro:

Now, Benji Shapiro sat up here last night, and he was all, you know, I'm going to, you know, it's all about the truth. Ben, I've known you a long time, brother. You can't handle the truth. Let's face it, Ben Shapiro is the farthest thing from MAGA. Let's be blunt. He is a hardcore never-Trumper. He's a hardcore never-Trumper.

In the spring of 16, he tried to upend Breitbart. He walked off the job, made a big deal about some incident in Mar-a-Lago with Corey Lewandowski. He tried to turn it to Ted Cruz from Donald Trump because he hated Donald Trump. In the general election, he barely supported Donald Trump. The first sign of when President Trump gets sent back to Mar-a-Lago, the very first individual that jumped on the Ron DeSantis train, the Israel first train, was Ben Shapiro.

Geez, if I knew that it was going to be like this, I would have ordered a ton of popcorn and watched the whole thing.

But if the Democrats have been doing as well as they have been in elections this year, can you imagine what the midterms will be like while they are infighting? We're gonna need bigger bowls for the popcorn.