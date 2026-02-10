Ho Hum, Giant Toddler Throws Another Massive Tantrum Over Canada

"How can you keep talking about Jeffrey Epstein when CHINA WILL BAN HOCKEY?"
By Susie MadrakFebruary 10, 2026

Trumpalini posted a lengthy diatribe on Truth Social in which he threatened to block a bridge connecting the US and Canada. Oh yeah, and he also claimed that increased trade between Canada and China would include a ban on Canadians playing ice hockey.

Eh?

“Everyone knows, the Country of Canada has treated the United States very unfairly for decades”.

No, no sane person thinks that, Thumbelina.

The Orange Blob also threatened to block the scheduled opening of the $4.6bn Gordie Howe International Bridge, connecting Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan, built by a binational partnership that won approval during the Obama administration but began construction in 2018, when Trump was president.

“I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve,” Trump wrote yesterday. What a putz.

He endorsed it himself in 2017 in a joint statement with PM Justin Trudeau. “In particular, we look forward to the expeditious completion of the Gordie Howe international bridge, which will serve as a vital economic link between our two countries,” Trump and Trudeau said.

Lie, lie, lie. EPSTEIN, EPSTEIN, EPSTEIN!

Trump: “The first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup.”

Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 2026-02-09T22:56:37.899Z

https://bsky.app/profile/sharonk.bsky.social/post/3megipruruk2o

Trump’s latest unhinged ranting threatens to block a bridge to Canada unless they pay up — because he’s mad they’re getting closer with China (after he left them no choice)

Yet another economic own goal. 🇺🇸

ca.news.yahoo.com/trump-threat...

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2026-02-09T23:59:34.524Z

Discussion

