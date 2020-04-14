Politics
Testy Toddler Trump Throws Tantrum When Reporter Challenges Him

"It's so disgraceful, the way you say that," Trump said.
By Susie Madrak
Trump grows more unhinged by the day at his wacky press briefings. Look at this video yesterday, where the sulky toddler went off on CBS White House correspondent Paula Reid because she dared to challenge him on his version of the pandemic timeline.

“The argument is that you bought yourself some time,” Reid said.

“You didn’t use it to prepare hospitals. You didn’t use it to ramp up testing. Right now, nearly 20 million people are unemployed. Tens of thousands of Americans are dead. How is this rant supposed to make people feel confident in an unprecedented crisis?”

"You're so disgraceful. It’s so disgraceful the way you say that," he said. "I just went over it." (I know you are, but what am I?)

“But what did you do with the time that you bought? The month of February was a gap. What did your administration do in February with the time that your travel ban bought you?"

"A lot. A lot. And in fact, we'll give you a list," he said. (Narrator: There is no list.)

Reid continued to press.

"You know you're a fake, you know that? Your whole network, the way you cover it is fake. That's why you have a lower approval rating than ever before, times three."

Trump was in a tizzy over the New York Times report this weekend that exposed his stubborn resistance to paying attention to pandemic warnings. So he handled it with the same intelligence and charm he always does:

