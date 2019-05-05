Trump Throws A Tantrum Over Disturbing Parallels To Kentucky Derby

It is the curse of this era in which we live that races are contested and interfered with and ultimately, are won by the unexpected.

I won't pretend to understand the finer points of horse racing rules, but from the video by NBC Sports, it does appear pretty clear that the horse that crossed the finish line first, Maximum Security, had moved out of his lane and blocked other horses. For that violation of the rules, Maximum Security was disqualified and the honor of winning the 2019 Kentucky Derby went to longshot (65-1!) Country House.

“We had a lengthy review of the race,” [Barbara Borden, chief steward of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission] said. “We interviewed affected riders.” She said the stewards had unanimously agreed that Maximum Security drifted out and affected the progress of No. 1, War of Will, in turn interfering with Long Range Toddy and No. 21, Bodexpress. “Those horses were all affected, we thought, by the interference,” she said. “Therefore, we unanimously determined to disqualify No. 7 and place him behind the 18, the 18 being the lowest-placed horse that he bothered, which is our typical procedure.” That made Maximum Security the 17th-place finisher officially. Country House became the first horse to win the Derby on an objection.

And who should be more sympathetic to the notion of interference allowing a longshot to win a prestigious race through a technicality than Donald Trump? But maybe it hit a little too close to home for the notoriously thin-skinned Trump.

The Kentucky Derby decision was not a good one. It was a rough & tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby - not even close! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

So now following the rules is regrettable "political correctness"??? How very telling.

The twitterverse, as should be expected, was not kind.

Trump blamed the disqualification of Maximum Security at the Kentucky derby in “political correctness.”



Not surprised he thinks following the rules of the sport is some sort of liberal plot. Rules aren’t for Trump and his party - abiding by them is a democrat thing.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 5, 2019

Always sides with the cheater. No surprise. https://t.co/2LtQfQ8xoW — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) May 5, 2019

So the second-place finisher was declared the winner?



I didn’t know the Kentucky Derby even USED the Electoral College. — Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) May 5, 2019

Donald Trump’s day so far:



- Goes nuts about Kentucky Derby

- Spells it “Kentuky Derby”

- This guy can’t even read or write

- His people are all being held in contempt tomorrow

- Trump regime is falling apart

- Trump is going to prison

- It’s still only 10:15am — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 5, 2019

If Trump is complaining about the unfairness of the Kentucky Derby decision, someone ought to tell him about the 2016 presidential election. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) May 5, 2019

Guy who feeds cold fast food to world class athletes has thoughts on horse races.@RealDonaldTrump, is a joke. — Fresh Brew (@TheFreshBrew) May 5, 2019