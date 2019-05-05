Trump Throws A Tantrum Over Disturbing Parallels To Kentucky Derby

It is the curse of this era in which we live that races are contested and interfered with and ultimately, are won by the unexpected.
I won't pretend to understand the finer points of horse racing rules, but from the video by NBC Sports, it does appear pretty clear that the horse that crossed the finish line first, Maximum Security, had moved out of his lane and blocked other horses. For that violation of the rules, Maximum Security was disqualified and the honor of winning the 2019 Kentucky Derby went to longshot (65-1!) Country House.
“We had a lengthy review of the race,” [Barbara Borden, chief steward of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission] said. “We interviewed affected riders.” She said the stewards had unanimously agreed that Maximum Security drifted out and affected the progress of No. 1, War of Will, in turn interfering with Long Range Toddy and No. 21, Bodexpress.
“Those horses were all affected, we thought, by the interference,” she said. “Therefore, we unanimously determined to disqualify No. 7 and place him behind the 18, the 18 being the lowest-placed horse that he bothered, which is our typical procedure.” That made Maximum Security the 17th-place finisher officially.
Country House became the first horse to win the Derby on an objection.
And who should be more sympathetic to the notion of interference allowing a longshot to win a prestigious race through a technicality than Donald Trump? But maybe it hit a little too close to home for the notoriously thin-skinned Trump.
So now following the rules is regrettable "political correctness"??? How very telling.
The twitterverse, as should be expected, was not kind.
