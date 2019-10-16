Pelosi And Dems Walk Out On Trump After He Throws A Tantrum

Donald Trump is having a terrible day. After his disastrous and unhinged press conferences earlier, the House of Representatives passed a resolution condemning his decision with regard to the Kurds on an overwhelming and bipartisan basis. 134 Republicans joined the Democrats to condemn Trump's actions. The vote was 354-60. All of the Republican leadership voted for the resolution.
In a meeting with the House and Senate leadership after the vote where Trump was supposed to brief Congress on the situation, he instead melted down, calling Speaker Pelosi a "third rate politician." According to Steny Hoyer, that prompted the Democrats to walk out of the meeting. Rightly so. Here is Hoyer explaining the situation:
Speaker Pelosi was blunt:
It was clear from her expression as well as Schumer and Hoyer, though, that something was truly wrong. According to The Hill reporter Scott Wong, Pelosi openly questioned Trump's sanity. "Right now we have to pray for his health," she told reporters, "because this was a very serious meltdown."
In addition to losing the majority of the Republican conference in the House, Trump couldn't articulate a plan. (Narrator: there IS no plan)
Here we have Kevin McCarthy serving up some stale word salad about what just happened in there: "To storm out of a meeting, which I've watched time before, during other crisis [sic], is really not-- the ability of a speaker, or the style of how a Speaker should carry herself."
The sooner media quits hounding Democrats about health care and starts paying attention to just how deeply Trump has damaged our government, the better.
UPDATE: Apparently this happened in the meeting too:
Reaching deep into those John Birch roots, isn't he?
Also, the term he used was "third grade politician"
Whatever it was, it was rude.
UPDATE 2:
Trump tweeted out this photo with the claim that it was "Nervous Nancy" having the meltdown. But as you can see, tweeting a photo of a strong woman standing up to him in a roomful of men leaves the opposite impression.
Even better? Pelosi is now using this as her Twitter background. LOL.