Krying Killer Kyle Throws Another Tantrum

Krying Killer Kyle Rittenhouse haz a bad case of the sadz because Facebook won't allow a gun nut group to advertise their Twelve Guns of Christmas gun raffle:

The communists at Facebook removed this incredible 12 Guns of Christmas raffle, but we won’t let them silence us! Support a great cause and show Facebook we won’t be censored.

Get a grip there, Killer! Just because you are insecure about your masculinity and need to constantly clutch on to phallic symbols doesn't mean everyone is.

And just because they want to keep some sense of decency on their platform doesn't mean they are communists. In fact, when you consider the war crimes being committed by Putin on a daily basis, they are quite the opposite of communists. It's not like your gun nut buddies had been put into Facebook jail or banned from the site, like your hero, Elmo Musky, does.

And where the hell did they get the Twelve Guns of Christmas from? Does your Bible have the baby Jesus being born with a Glock in his hand? Or were you told about Santa gunning down people in cold blood, like you did, Killer? Why don't you go take a nice, long vacation in the sanitarium of your choice? I think you really need it.