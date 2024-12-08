Krying Killer Kyle Throws Another Tantrum

Krying Killer Kyle Rittenhouse got hurt right in the feels because a gun raffle goes against Facebook's terms of service.
Krying Killer Kyle Throws Another Tantrum
Credit: Screencap
By Chris capper LiebenthalDecember 8, 2024

Krying Killer Kyle Rittenhouse haz a bad case of the sadz because Facebook won't allow a gun nut group to advertise their Twelve Guns of Christmas gun raffle:

screenshot_2024-12-07_162821

The communists at Facebook removed this incredible 12 Guns of Christmas raffle, but we won’t let them silence us! Support a great cause and show Facebook we won’t be censored.

Get a grip there, Killer! Just because you are insecure about your masculinity and need to constantly clutch on to phallic symbols doesn't mean everyone is.

And just because they want to keep some sense of decency on their platform doesn't mean they are communists. In fact, when you consider the war crimes being committed by Putin on a daily basis, they are quite the opposite of communists. It's not like your gun nut buddies had been put into Facebook jail or banned from the site, like your hero, Elmo Musky, does.

And where the hell did they get the Twelve Guns of Christmas from? Does your Bible have the baby Jesus being born with a Glock in his hand? Or were you told about Santa gunning down people in cold blood, like you did, Killer? Why don't you go take a nice, long vacation in the sanitarium of your choice? I think you really need it.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon