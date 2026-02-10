Shocking Epstein Files Still Redacted, Even For Congress

Still more questions than answers after Congress members are permitted to inspected some allegedly unredacted Epstein files that are SHOCKINGLY still partially redacted! Like this:

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has called out FBI Director Kash Patel after newly released Justice Department documents called his testimony on Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking conspiracy into question. “Kash Patel testified to Congress that FBI had no evidence of other sex traffickers,” Massie wrote in an X post late Monday night. “This is FBI’s own 2019 document listing [Leslie] Wexner as coconspirator in child sex trafficking.” Wexner’s name had initially been redacted in the document but was unredacted after Massie publicly questioned the decision to keep the identity of the “well known retired CEO” under wraps.

And this, from the Daily Mail:

Khanna pointed specifically to Prince Andrew's association with Epstein, as well as the involvement of prominent political figures such as Peter Mandelson, the former UK ambassador in DC, arguing that the release of Epstein-related files reveals a protected network of powerful individuals who have long escaped accountability. [...] Khanna warned that if the British monarchy were to collapse under the weight of the Epstein revelations, the consequences would not be limited to the United Kingdom. He said the scandal threatens to expose a broader transatlantic elite class, with implications reaching well beyond the royal family.

Jamie Raskin, after looking at some of the unredacted files:

"You read through these files, and you read about 15-year-old girls, 14-year-old girls, 10-year-old girls. "I saw a mention of a 9-year-old girl today. I mean, this is just preposterous and scandalous."

There's so much more, this seems to be the most efficient way to get it to readers. Warning: It's hard to stomach.

"Donald Trump's name is all over these files." Rep. Jamie Raskin reacts to seeing the unredacted Epstein files. — MaddowBlog (@maddowblog.bsky.social) 2026-02-10T03:57:34.144Z

Major updates: Republican Congressman threatens “nuclear option” to expose names of Epstein co-conspirators on House floor. Epstein survivors release powerful PSA. Trump DOJ failed to search key Epstein property where abuse occurred. More resignations after files released. — Aaron Parnas (@aaronparnas.bsky.social) 2026-02-08T20:01:53.072Z

Vermont US Representative Becca Balint being interviewed by Drop Site News shortly after reviewing more, unreleased Epstein files saying

"They're all a bunch of sick fucks" — Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) 2026-02-10T03:02:03.210Z

Rep. Khanna on Epstein File redactions: "The six people that [Rep. Massie] and I were talking about are just what we discovered in two hours…There are probably many more that have been hidden. This was so blatant that there were six people who were named as co-conspirators." — Home of the Brave (@ofthebraveusa.bsky.social) 2026-02-09T23:24:36.958Z

https://bsky.app/profile/victinibcn.bsky.social/post/3meiv63m44226

👀 Must-watch: After reviewing unredacted #Epstein files at DOJ, Reps. @rokhanna.bsky.social & Thomas Massie say at least *six potentially incriminated men* remain hidden. Key FBI docs (302 forms/survivor interviews) were *already redacted*. Orig docs needed from FBI.

📺 youtu.be/CtjdQhTeIlM?... — Pam Spaulding (@pamspaulding.bsky.social) 2026-02-10T03:16:08.396Z

It's still a cover-up

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche admits that the DOJ excluded all images showing “death, physical abuse, or injury” from yesterday’s Epstein files release.

DEATH? The truth is probably far worse than anyone can imagine.

13,000 unredacted mentions and counting. — Malcolm Mair (@malcolm55.bsky.social) 2026-02-08T20:03:48.449Z

Leslie Wexner is one of the 10 co-conspirators named by the FBI during the 2019 arrest of Epstein. He gave Epstein millions of dollars and the $70 million NYC townhouse. Leon Black gave Epstein over $170 million. Both men are alive. How come they've never been asked to testify? — Wajahat Ali (@wajali.bsky.social) 2026-02-10T05:58:58.126Z

Massie accused Lutnick of being in business with Epstein “many years after” his conviction in 2008. — Forbes (@forbes.com) 2026-02-08T17:55:07Z

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has been a leader in the efforts to release the Epstein files. He went on CNN on Sunday to discuss. He posted, “Why didn’t I go on Fox News? Because they are ignoring the Epstein files.” 👏 — Lisa Gerrish 💙 (@gerrishlisa.bsky.social) 2026-02-09T15:32:03.224Z

I reviewed Epstein file redactions today. One redacted document is an email from Epstein’s attorneys recounting a conversation with Trump in 2009. The email includes no mention of victims and should not have been redacted. There were many other inexplicable redactions. — Rep. James Walkinshaw (@repwalkinshaw.bsky.social) 2026-02-10T01:58:49.482Z

Breaking: Trump told Palm Beach police chief 'everyone' knew about Epstein and 'evil' Maxwell www.miamiherald.com/news/politic... — Julie K. Brown (@jkbjournalist.bsky.social) 2026-02-09T22:32:18.416Z