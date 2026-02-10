Shocking Epstein Files Still Redacted, Even For Congress

Still more questions than answers after Congress members are permitted to inspected some allegedly unredacted Epstein files that are SHOCKINGLY still partially redacted! Like this:
Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has called out FBI Director Kash Patel after newly released Justice Department documents called his testimony on Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking conspiracy into question.
“Kash Patel testified to Congress that FBI had no evidence of other sex traffickers,” Massie wrote in an X post late Monday night. “This is FBI’s own 2019 document listing [Leslie] Wexner as coconspirator in child sex trafficking.” Wexner’s name had initially been redacted in the document but was unredacted after Massie publicly questioned the decision to keep the identity of the “well known retired CEO” under wraps.
And this, from the Daily Mail:
Khanna pointed specifically to Prince Andrew's association with Epstein, as well as the involvement of prominent political figures such as Peter Mandelson, the former UK ambassador in DC, arguing that the release of Epstein-related files reveals a protected network of powerful individuals who have long escaped accountability.
[...] Khanna warned that if the British monarchy were to collapse under the weight of the Epstein revelations, the consequences would not be limited to the United Kingdom.
He said the scandal threatens to expose a broader transatlantic elite class, with implications reaching well beyond the royal family.
Jamie Raskin, after looking at some of the unredacted files:
"You read through these files, and you read about 15-year-old girls, 14-year-old girls, 10-year-old girls.
"I saw a mention of a 9-year-old girl today. I mean, this is just preposterous and scandalous."
There's so much more, this seems to be the most efficient way to get it to readers. Warning: It's hard to stomach.
