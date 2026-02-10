Jon Stewart: 'When Did The Right Become Such F**king P*ssies?'

During Monday evening's The Daily Show, host John Stewart spent 26 minutes humiliating the entire MAGA cult over their pathetic response to the NFL's Super Bowl halftime show led by Bad Bunny.

Watch the entire video because it was old school TDS.

Stewart starts with a bizarre RFK Jr spot that transitions into the faux outrage by the MAGA cult permeating the Trump administration, Fox News, Newsmax, and their online cadre of sycophants directed at the NFL and a Puerto Rican, Grammy-winning performer.

I transcribed the last few minutes (around 24 min mark) of the segment when he screamed from the rafters how Republicans have turned into everything they claimed Democrats were in 2017. And the biggest anti-American voice in America is Donald Trump.

STEWART: When did the right become such fucking pussies? This culture war, this weekend has really demonstrated one thing. For all of MAGA's triumphalism. It's not a movement that seems confident in in its position. These people, who control every branch of government, are so triggered by by someone singing in Spanish for 20 minutes they need to create their own safe space alternative halftime show. -- It's actually fucking pathetic! The gap between the power you all wheeled in the victimhood you all claim is the real offense. If you didn't really have the power to do so much damage in this country, I think we'd all dismiss it as a weak and pathetic pity party.

I couldn't have said it better.