Tom Homan Warned Trump To Keep Border Operations Targeted

During an interview for an upcoming book last year, Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, said Trump's approach to immigration should be a targeted enforcement operation, which would be the only way to keep the faith of the American people on his side.

NBC News reports that Homan made these comments for the upcoming book, “Undue Process: The Inside Story of Trump’s Mass Deportation Program.”

“I think the vast majority of the American people think criminal illegal aliens need to leave. And if we stick to that prioritization, I think we keep the faith of the American people. “I think the vast majority of the American people think criminal illegal aliens need to leave. And if we stick to that prioritization, I think we keep the faith of the American people,” Homan said.

This is a far cry from reality.

Shadow president Stephen Miller's thirst for mass deportations has turned this country upside down, while ICE agents wearing masks have performed controversial abductions, murders, and caused massive chaos. These violent actions have destroyed any notion that the American public could be behind Trump and his deportation plans. The latest polls reflect the horror Americans feel about ICE's operations.

Under President Obama, ICE agents never wore masks and were able to deport many persons without killing anyone or violating the 4th Amendment rights.

In many of his public appearances to date, Homan has shed his worries about the over-the-top secret police force assembled to descend upon blue cities and has defended the Trump administration at every turn.