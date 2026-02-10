Stephen Miller Busted Blaming Biden For Sex Trafficking That Happened Under Trump

White House adviser Stephen Miller suggested former President Joe Biden was to blame for a sex trafficking case that happened during President Donald Trump's second term.

On Monday, Miller responded to a Daily Wire reporter's account of a teenage child who crossed the border in January with the alleged help of an Alaska sex offender named Douglas Price, who was arrested on Sunday.

"The Biden Administration facilitated mass child sex trafficking," Miller wrote. "ICE is now shutting it down and saving countless lives."

Proposed community notes on X observed that the incident occurred under the Trump administration.

"The child crossed the border on Jan. 16, 2026, after Trump's Jan. 20, 2025, inauguration. Suspect charged Jan. 29, 2026; arrested Feb. 1, 2026. ICE/HSI probe credits Trump's enhanced vetting," the correction stated.