Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Crazy Pastor Warns Of Child Trafficking Tunnels Under White House

Greg Locke also warned of "Hollywood elite pedophiles."
By Susie Madrak
This clip via Right Wing Watch features Greg Locke, pastor of the Global Village Bible Church and also president of LockeMedia! His Linked In page claims a masters from Baptist Theological School of New England, a Rhode Island correspondence school that seems to exist only on Facebook.

"Biden is a 'sex trafficking demon-possessed mongrel, he's of the left, he's no better than the pope, Oprah Winfrey, and Tom Hanks, and the rest of that wicked crowd -- God is gonna bring the whole house down.' "

He went on:

"He's gonna expose all these bunch of pedophiles, I tell you he's gonna expose Kamala Harris for the Jezebel demon that she is!"

Oh, and something about the child sex trafficking tunnels under the White House.

He has also told his congregants that Trump is still president, and that covid vaccines received by public figures were "sugar water."

Bless his heart!

Hey Rev, I think we got a pedophile for ya, right here!

