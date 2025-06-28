Under Trump, GOP Support For 'Path To Legality' Has Spiked

By NewsHound EllenJune 28, 2025

According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, support for providing a pathway to legality for undocumented immigrants has jumped among Republicans and independents in the six months since Co-Presidents Donald Trump and Stephen Miller took office. Democratic support has stayed the same.

Republicans still vastly support deportations of undocumented immigrants. But a 9-point shift in six months is nothing to sneeze at, either. Especially since that shift coincides with Trump and Miller moving into the White House.

Via The Hill (with my emphases added):

Today, 64 percent [of voters] say they prefer giving a path to legal status, while 31 percent prefer deportation, and 5 percent don’t know or didn’t answer.

That’s a significant change from a poll conducted in December, when 55 percent supported providing a pathway to legal status, 36 percent preferred deportation, and 9 percent didn’t know or skipped the question.

The overall uptick in support for a path to legal status is driven largely by an increase in support among Republicans and independents.

Among Republicans, support today for a pathway to legal status is at 31 percent — a 9-point increase from six months ago. A majority, at 61 percent, still prefer deportation — down from 69 percent in December.

Among independents, support for a path to legal status is at 71 percent, up 14 points from December, when 57 percent preferred that option. Today, 24 percent prefer deportation, down from 33 percent in December.

Trump is underwater on every other issue Quinnipiac polled on, too: the way ICE is doing its job; Trump’s decision to send the National Guard and the Marines to respond to protests in Los Angeles; his handling of the Israel-Iran war; the economy and trade, e.g.

I can’t think of anyone more deserving.

