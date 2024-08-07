Racist Stephen Miller: Midwest Will Be Mogadishu Under Walz

The former immigration czar for Trump's horrific policies, white nationalist Stephen Miller, ranted over Governor Walz showing compassion for migrants in Minnesota and boiled his critique down to the depths of QAnon sludge.

Miller has been freaking out with the rest of the MAGA cult ever since Harris became the Democratic nominee for president. Skeletor, as I call him, whined that Trump spent all this money campaigning against Pres. Biden. Since Trump is supposed to be a billionaire, let him open up his own pocketbook for a change and spend his own money.

But I digress. Miller joined Laura Ingraham to discuss the first Harris Walz rally. After the transcript, I'll respond to his many lies.

MILLER: Tim Walz went on TV to talk about trying to help illegal aliens climb over the border wall. (Lie #1) Tim Walz championed government-issued IDs, driver's licenses for illegal aliens, which results in countless motorists being killed each and every year. (Lie #2) Tim Walz championed free health care for illegal aliens, which will bankrupt America, and he is the biggest booster in the whole country for unlimited refugee resettlement. (Lie #3) That means, under the Harris Walz plan, they're going to turn the entire Midwest into Mogadishu. (Lie # 4) That's their plan. That's their policy. I don't think there's a market for that in the United States of America.

Liars gotta lie.

Lie # 1 Walz mocked Trump's border wall fiasco, saying,"You stop this using electronics, you stop it using more border control agents, and you stop it by having a legal system that allows for that tradition of allowing folks to come here, just like my relatives did to come here, be able to work and establish the American dream.”

Lie# 2 There were 394 deaths on Minnesota road in 2020 compared with 364 in 2019. Of the 394 fatalities: 79 were known to be drunk-driving related. 122 were known to be speed related. 32 were known to be related to distracted driving. 105 were unbelted motorists.

Lie # 3 In 2021, he urged Democratic leaders in Congress to prioritize creating a pathway to citizenship for some undocumented immigrants, including “Dreamers” brought to the U.S. as children, essential workers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, and their families.

Lie # 4 Is a racist slur if I ever heard one.

Miller is as odious as a Skunk's perfume. Hey Pee Wee German, climb back under your rock, behind your fence, in your panic room, and leave the rest of us alone.