'The Power Of The President Will Not Be Questioned!' -- President Miller

A look back at Stephen Miller on Morning Joe.
By Susie Madrak
They showed this ominous highlight reel on Morning Joe today of acting president Stephen Miller, who made the decision to purge the Department of Homeland Security.

" 'The power of the president will not be questioned.' Remember that. That was actually real. That happened. Stephen Miller said that, and Stephen Miller is apparently being rewarded for his fealty," Mika Scarborough said.

Twitter had a lot to say about Miller today:

Notice how eagerly Bill Kristol jumps on the anti-Omar bandwagon? That's because the only real problem he has with Donald Trump is that he's destroying the Republican brand. Sucks to be you, Bill!

Comments

