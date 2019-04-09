'The Power Of The President Will Not Be Questioned!' -- President Miller

They showed this ominous highlight reel on Morning Joe today of acting president Stephen Miller, who made the decision to purge the Department of Homeland Security.

" 'The power of the president will not be questioned.' Remember that. That was actually real. That happened. Stephen Miller said that, and Stephen Miller is apparently being rewarded for his fealty," Mika Scarborough said.

Twitter had a lot to say about Miller today:

Ilhan Omar: Stephen Miller is a white nationalist.



Overwhelming majority of U.S. Jews including members of Miller's own family: Yes it's true, he is a disgrace.



All of the white nationalists: how dare this Muslim contend that a Jew could be one of us. https://t.co/FCP1dUZQdJ — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) April 9, 2019

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley rips Stephen Miller, pointing out that his immigration agenda is a miserable failure:https://t.co/RGbKJLkM8E pic.twitter.com/D4JD9AAJ6e — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) April 9, 2019

From the beginning, the outrage cannon against Omar was mostly about the right laying the groundwork to justify flipping out when she said something so true as to be mundane. https://t.co/Y6bjKnw4M6 — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) April 9, 2019

I hope every Democrat defends Omar today by saying these true words- Stephen Miller is a racist, white nationalist who works for a racist white nationalist. — Armando (@armandodkos) April 9, 2019

Imagine...Trump is doing all this to win Ann Coulter back.



"I'm just a boy, standing in front of a girl, hoping to separate children at the border, hold them in inhumane conditions, affront American law and values, and give Stephen Miller a decade of spank bank material." — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 9, 2019

Hi I’m a Jew and I’ve been calling Stephen Miller a white supremacist and a Nazi (and Slender Man) for years. It’s not antisemitic it’s fucking true, he is. https://t.co/nRXjwcYBmc — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 9, 2019

It's perfectly accurate to describe Stephen Miller as a white nationalist, beyond even his known policy enactments. It's in his history. His high-school friends describe him as one. He was friends with Richard Spencer at Duke.https://t.co/uolGqKqm3f pic.twitter.com/zOCqaxUTC5 — David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) April 9, 2019

When are news outlets going to start calling Stephen Miller racist, xenophobic, violently anti-immigrant, etc., instead of an “immigration hardliner?” He’s a white supremacist with deep ties to hate groups. Stop fucking around.

Astounding bad faith from the GOP. It's rather uncontroversial to suggest that Stephen Miller has white nationalist politics. But when @IlhanMN says it, it's somehow anti-Semitic?? https://t.co/dkxDrt3edb — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) April 9, 2019

Notice how eagerly Bill Kristol jumps on the anti-Omar bandwagon? That's because the only real problem he has with Donald Trump is that he's destroying the Republican brand. Sucks to be you, Bill!