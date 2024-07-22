Stephen Miller Is Crying Delicious MAGA Tears Over Kamala

While the Felon is panicking over on Truth Social as if he's the victim after Handsome Old Joe Biden suspended his campaign, Stephen Miller, who used to feast on the tears of migrant children during Trump's time in office, had a meltdown on Laura Ingraham's show over Kamala Harris stepping into the race.

Miller looked like he was about to have a brain aneurysm on Fox News Sunday, accusing Democrats of acting undemocratically as if MAGA ever cared about democracy.

"They held a primary," Miller said. "People, they had ballots, they filled out circles, they went to the voting booths. They spent money on advertisements."

"And as President Trump said, the Republican Party spent tens of millions of dollars running against Joe Biden," he added. Now they just woke up one morning and said, nevermind, we're canceling the entire primary. We're getting rid of our candidate, and we're pretending the election has never even happened."

Miller must have read Lumpy's post on Truth Social:

So, we are forced to spend time and money on fighting Crooked Joe Biden, he polls badly after having a terrible debate, and quits the race. Now we have to start all over again. Shouldn't the Republican Party be reimbursed for fraud in that everybody around Joe, including his doctors and the Fake News Media, knew he was not capable of running for, or being, President? Just askin’?

First, they formed the lie that Biden is unfit to serve, and now they're panicking that Kamala stepped into the race, making Trump the oldest nominee to ever run for the Presidency. MAGA can't play the same game they did with Old Joe because who is the old one now? After hammering Biden, who has an exceptional record of achievements, he suspended his campaign. However, Kamala is bringing a surge of enthusiasm to the race, with donations pouring in at an accelerated pace.

UPDATE: As of 9pm ET, grassroots supporters have raised $46.7 million through ActBlue following Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign launch. This has been the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle. Small-dollar donors are fired up and ready to take on this election 🔥 — ActBlue (@actblue) July 22, 2024

And no, Donald, your party doesn't get a refund even if Miller takes it to the manager.