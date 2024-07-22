Stephen Miller Is Crying Delicious MAGA Tears Over Kamala

Karen wants to take it to the manager!
By Conover KennardJuly 22, 2024

While the Felon is panicking over on Truth Social as if he's the victim after Handsome Old Joe Biden suspended his campaign, Stephen Miller, who used to feast on the tears of migrant children during Trump's time in office, had a meltdown on Laura Ingraham's show over Kamala Harris stepping into the race.

Miller looked like he was about to have a brain aneurysm on Fox News Sunday, accusing Democrats of acting undemocratically as if MAGA ever cared about democracy.

"They held a primary," Miller said. "People, they had ballots, they filled out circles, they went to the voting booths. They spent money on advertisements."

"And as President Trump said, the Republican Party spent tens of millions of dollars running against Joe Biden," he added. Now they just woke up one morning and said, nevermind, we're canceling the entire primary. We're getting rid of our candidate, and we're pretending the election has never even happened."

Miller must have read Lumpy's post on Truth Social:

So, we are forced to spend time and money on fighting Crooked Joe Biden, he polls badly after having a terrible debate, and quits the race. Now we have to start all over again. Shouldn't the Republican Party be reimbursed for fraud in that everybody around Joe, including his doctors and the Fake News Media, knew he was not capable of running for, or being, President? Just askin’?

First, they formed the lie that Biden is unfit to serve, and now they're panicking that Kamala stepped into the race, making Trump the oldest nominee to ever run for the Presidency. MAGA can't play the same game they did with Old Joe because who is the old one now? After hammering Biden, who has an exceptional record of achievements, he suspended his campaign. However, Kamala is bringing a surge of enthusiasm to the race, with donations pouring in at an accelerated pace.

And no, Donald, your party doesn't get a refund even if Miller takes it to the manager.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon