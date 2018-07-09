Stephen Miller Tosses $80 Worth Of Sushi After Being Heckled

Stephen Miller might be, next to Trump, the real villain in the ongoing immigration fiasco this administration is perpetrating. As such, it's not easy for these type of people to visit a restaurant or even order take-out in Washington where they've become so infamous. (Miller even had some mock 'Wanted' posters recently put up in his neighborhood.) The animus and lack of civility towards them is, in my opinion, fully deserved.

Source: Eater



Stephen Miller just can’t catch a break at restaurants. After getting called a “fascist” by diners at a D.C.-area Mexican restaurant last month, the White House senior policy adviser had another incident at dining establishment recently, where he was taunted by someone while picking up a take-out dinner order.

The Washington Post reports that the Miller was picking up $80 worth of sushi at an unnamed Washington D.C. restaurant when a bartender followed him out on the street. When Miller turned around to see who was yelling at him, the bartender flipped up both middle fingers and started shouting profanities. Miller later told members of his inner circle that when he got back to his apartment, he just threw the food away. Clearly, the White House staffer was pretty shook by the heckler.