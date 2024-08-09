Stephen Miller Goes On Bizarre Rant About Sex Trafficking

Weirdo Trump advisor Stephen Miller was warned by Ari Melber he was close to “defamation” after a bizarre tirade claiming Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the “number one traffickers” of “girls into sex slavery on planet Earth.” Via the Daily Beast:

Miller, one of Trump’s top immigration advisers, said: “A lot of innocent people have been persecuted by a corrupt system!” He continued: “What kind of corrupt system throws Republican lawyers in jail for offering good, sound legal advice, but does nothing with secretaries of state who plainly violate their own state laws and constitutions? How many people are in jail right now? “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the number one traffickers of children– girls into sex slavery on planet Earth! How many people are in jail for that?”

WTF is he talking about? I mean, if he really wants to get into slavery, we can talk about Trump's "modeling agency."

At this point, Melber interrupted, warning Miller: “We’ve gone this far in an exchange, we’re not doing just anything you want to rip off the Internet that’s false. And we’re not doing defamation here! As you know, there’s other Trump allies who’ve got a lot of trouble with that. We’re not doing that here.”

Here's a thought, Ari. Maybe not have crazed people like Stephen Miller on in the first place?