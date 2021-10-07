New Twist In Matt Gaetz Sex Crime Probe

Matt Gaetz should be nervous after revelations on Tuesday that his convicted criminal buddy, Joel Greenberg, has requested more time to cooperate with federal prosecutors before sentencing. Ari Melber gave more details about this request on The Beat Tuesday night.

To summarize, Greenberg continues to talk. And he says he has even more to share. Lots more. So much more that he thinks he needs more time to share it. Florida State Attorney made a pointed observation - not only was the request for a delay in sentencing made, but the prosecutors did not object to it! This means that they probably believe that Greenberg still has valuable evidence to provide and that Greenberg is willing to share more.

This is bad for Matt Gaetz, probably. Turning on a bigger fish (i.e., a politician and sitting Congressman) would be incentive to keep letting Greenberg talk. Although Gaetz continues to deny any involvement in a crime, it probably is not the case. And even though many on the right think that because charges have not been filed, they probably won't ever be, Aronberg rightfully intuits that what this actually means is that prosecutors are looking at way more than just child sex trafficking. This could include witness tampering, obstruction of justice, aggravated identity theft, bribery, transporting underage children across state lines for sex, etc.

At the end of the day, Greenberg talking is bad for Gaetz. Period. There is no possible world where a delay, especially one that prosecutors SUPPORT, is good for Matt Gaetz. Tick tock.