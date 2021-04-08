Gaetzgate Part VI: Gaetz Associate Striking A Plea Deal

Gaetzgate appears to be an ongoing series with daily entries, so in an effort to catch you up, here are the first 5 entries:

It started with reports that Matt Gaetz was under investigation for federal child trafficking . Hours later he did a bananas interview on Tucker Carlson. There are receipts for payments to women. Oh, and Gaetz asked Trump for a pardon. And, of course, international trips with a marijuana entrepreneur and hand surgeon, who also seems to be good friends with Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.

So this brings us to Gaetzgate VI: Gaetz friend, and alledged co-conspirator, is reportedly making a plea deal with investigators. The Washington Post is reporting that the former Seminole County Tax Collector under indictment for numerous crimes, which include sex trafficking, may be finalizing a plea deal. At a status hearing on Thursday, federal prosecutors informed the court that they expected a plea, although it is not finalized yet.

Usually a plea involves cooperating with investigators and providing information on other crimes or criminals. Plea deals, especially those that involve "flipping" on other criminals, is a way of reducing or avoiding prison time.

Greenberg's lawyer was questioned by the press immediately after the hearing and after much deliberation, said this ominous sentence: “I’m sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today.”

Here is the clip:

“I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today.” — Fritz Scheller, attorney for Joel Greenberg, associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)



(Greenberg is expected to take a plea deal with federal prosecutors in his own criminal case.) pic.twitter.com/Bz1PLWBuv4 — The Recount (@therecount) April 8, 2021

Gaetz, a man who has never avoided the chance to speak to the press or to get in front of a microphone, decided now was the time to exercise his right to not speak at all. He had no comment when contacted by the press regarding the Greenberg hearing.

Twitter had...thoughts.

If Greenberg is signing a cooperation agreement, it means he has information that can help the government prosecute other people. Usually prosecutors don’t cooperate “down” (ie prostitutes) but look to cooperate “up” against bigger fish (ie Gaetz). This is bad for Gaetz. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) April 8, 2021

What to make of the Greenberg hearing?



Hoo boy. I represented defendants and cooperators at hearings like this one for 20 years.



My takeaway: Gaetz is in deep, deep trouble. I'll be on @cnn later today to discuss.https://t.co/7lF3mtjwdM — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) April 8, 2021

Now that Joel Greenberg is flipping on Matt Gaetz, Gaetz will say that Greenberg is making it all up and is someone who can’t be trusted. But believability is irrelevant. Greenberg will turn over his texts and emails with Gaetz, and that’ll be that. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 8, 2021

It would be wild if the indictment of Matt Gaetz kicked off a crackdown on a global cabal of child sex trafficking pedophiles being led by the Republican party. — I Smoked Matt Gaetz Didn't Kill Himself (@BlackKnight10k) April 8, 2021

Friends - We all have bad days. So just remember know matter how bad a day you are having. It is still better then @RepMattGaetz's day. — @JohnFeal2 (@johnfeal2) April 8, 2021

This. Sums. It. Up.

As Joel Greenburg is now spilling the Goya beans to prosecutors, I'm just here to tell the world that Matt Gaetz is sincerely fucked. 🤣😂🤣 — Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) April 8, 2021

Keep your eyes out for Gaetzgate VII!