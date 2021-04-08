Politics
Gaetzgate Part VI: Gaetz Associate Striking A Plea Deal

Joel Greenberg, Matt Gaetz's friend and possible co-conspirator, is reportedly finalizing a plea deal with federal investigators.
By Red Painter
Gaetzgate appears to be an ongoing series with daily entries, so in an effort to catch you up, here are the first 5 entries:

It started with reports that Matt Gaetz was under investigation for federal child trafficking . Hours later he did a bananas interview on Tucker Carlson. There are receipts for payments to women. Oh, and Gaetz asked Trump for a pardon. And, of course, international trips with a marijuana entrepreneur and hand surgeon, who also seems to be good friends with Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.

So this brings us to Gaetzgate VI: Gaetz friend, and alledged co-conspirator, is reportedly making a plea deal with investigators. The Washington Post is reporting that the former Seminole County Tax Collector under indictment for numerous crimes, which include sex trafficking, may be finalizing a plea deal. At a status hearing on Thursday, federal prosecutors informed the court that they expected a plea, although it is not finalized yet.

Usually a plea involves cooperating with investigators and providing information on other crimes or criminals. Plea deals, especially those that involve "flipping" on other criminals, is a way of reducing or avoiding prison time.

Greenberg's lawyer was questioned by the press immediately after the hearing and after much deliberation, said this ominous sentence: “I’m sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today.”

Here is the clip:

Gaetz, a man who has never avoided the chance to speak to the press or to get in front of a microphone, decided now was the time to exercise his right to not speak at all. He had no comment when contacted by the press regarding the Greenberg hearing.

Twitter had...thoughts.

This. Sums. It. Up.

Keep your eyes out for Gaetzgate VII!

