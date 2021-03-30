Matt Gaetz' Carlson Interview Leaves Resignation As His Only Option

Just hours after news broke that Matt Gaetz is under investigation for federal child trafficking , he decided it would be a super great idea to go on Tucker Carlson to read a carefully worded script kind of denying the charges, but also bringing up more allegations that were not even public yet.

NARRATOR: It did not, in fact, go well.

In matter of 5 minutes, Gaetz used the term "17 year old WOMAN", "Legal Age" versus referring to someone as an adult, mentioned Tucker Carlson being accused of a sexual crime, a group dinner with Carlson, his wife, Gaetz and a woman (of undisclosed age), his father being extorted for $25 million dollars and wearing a wire to try to catch the DOJ extortionist, possible photos of Gaetz with child prostitutes (!!!!!) and a pardon by Joe Biden.

Let's also dissect some of his statements that make no sense:

He specifically says "travelled WITH a 17 year old WOMAN" and tells people to look at his travel records. Read between the lines. The GIRL could have traveled herself and met him across state lines. Then he accuses a DOJ official, David McGee, of sending a TEXT message demanding $25 million. Because, as we all know, DOJ officials are notorious for sending extortion demands over electronic devices. And then he talks about possible photos of him with child prostitutes (!!!). No one has mentioned this, but I guess he may be trying to get in front of everything? Put it out there all at once.

There is so much to unpack. Honestly. And twitter exploded.

Why would Rep Matt Gaetz go on national TV and volunteer a new derogatory allegation about himself that hadn’t appeared in the press articles? https://t.co/yA9pSgRwEU — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 31, 2021

This is an amazing moment of television. Gaetz claims that Tucker Carlson had dinner with a Gaetz and a woman who is somehow involved in the probe. Tucker responds that he has no idea what Gaetz is talking about. https://t.co/TtnnwhgZUE — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 31, 2021

Wow. Back from commercial, Tucker Carlson proclaims that the interview he just conducted with Gaetz was "one of the weirdest interviews I've ever conducted." pic.twitter.com/85Fnyv4Km9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 31, 2021

I did not have Matt Gaetz tries, not once, but twice, to throw Tucker Carlson under the bus with sex trafficking scandal on live TV on my 2021 bingo card but I’ll take it. @mattgaetz — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) March 31, 2021

So not only did Gaetz fail to clear his name at any point today, but he also blew up an extortion investigation that was apparently serious enough to warrant cooperation with the FBI. Seems to be going great. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 31, 2021

More on the extortion part of the interview:

Katie Benner ( @ktbenner ), who is bylined on tonight's NYT reporting on Matt Gaetz, explains the timeline of the investigation of Gaetz and how Gaetz's claim of an extortion plot fits into the longer timeline of the investigation.

(Very clarifying!) pic.twitter.com/G44cqSZjEy — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) March 31, 2021

Pretty much sums it up:

Matt Gaetz's crisis response strategy: pic.twitter.com/IOapA3cGcL — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 31, 2021

And this:

There is no world where a 38-year-old Congressman "dates" a 17-year-old girl and doesn't resign on the spot.



Gone, Gaetz. Gone. — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) March 31, 2021

Keep talking, Matt.