Matt Gaetz' Carlson Interview Leaves Resignation As His Only Option

Matt Gaetz went on Tucker Carlson just hours after news broke of a DOJ investigation into federal child trafficking charges and let's just say it did not go well.
By Red Painter

Just hours after news broke that Matt Gaetz is under investigation for federal child trafficking , he decided it would be a super great idea to go on Tucker Carlson to read a carefully worded script kind of denying the charges, but also bringing up more allegations that were not even public yet.

NARRATOR: It did not, in fact, go well.

In matter of 5 minutes, Gaetz used the term "17 year old WOMAN", "Legal Age" versus referring to someone as an adult, mentioned Tucker Carlson being accused of a sexual crime, a group dinner with Carlson, his wife, Gaetz and a woman (of undisclosed age), his father being extorted for $25 million dollars and wearing a wire to try to catch the DOJ extortionist, possible photos of Gaetz with child prostitutes (!!!!!) and a pardon by Joe Biden.

Let's also dissect some of his statements that make no sense:

He specifically says "travelled WITH a 17 year old WOMAN" and tells people to look at his travel records. Read between the lines. The GIRL could have traveled herself and met him across state lines. Then he accuses a DOJ official, David McGee, of sending a TEXT message demanding $25 million. Because, as we all know, DOJ officials are notorious for sending extortion demands over electronic devices. And then he talks about possible photos of him with child prostitutes (!!!). No one has mentioned this, but I guess he may be trying to get in front of everything? Put it out there all at once.

There is so much to unpack. Honestly. And twitter exploded.

More on the extortion part of the interview:

Pretty much sums it up:

And this:

Keep talking, Matt.

