Matt Gaetz Under Investigation For Federal Sex Trafficking Crimes (Updated)

Breaking news from the New York Times regarding an open investigation into whether Rep. Matt Gaetz "had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him."

If true, this would violate FEDERAL SEX TRAFFICKING LAWS. Inducing someone under the age of 18 to travel across state lines to have sex with you in exchange for gifts or money is flat out illegal. There is no grey area. Age of consent does not apply. And if found to be true, Gaetz faces an EXTREMELY lengthy prison sentence. Sex trafficking of minors is not something you can plea down to probation.

The New York Times reports that it is unclear how Gaetz, who is 38 now would have met a 17-year old two years ago. He would have been 36 at that time. Let's just think about that - a 36-year old MAN and a 17-year old girl (probably a high schooler). That is a 19-year age difference.

The investigation apparently started while Trump was still in office under the Worst AG Ever, Bill Barr. It has been reported that Trump was notified of the investigation. The New York Times further reports that the investigation is part of a "broader investigation into a political ally" of Gaetz' -- Joel Greenberg, who was indicted in the summer of 2020 for numerous charges, including sex trafficking of a child and giving money to a child in exchange for sex. One of those people he "financially supported" was an underage girl.

At this time, no charges have been brought against Matt Gaetz.

In totally ironic timing, earlier today news broke that Gaetz was considering leaving Congress for a position with Newsmax. Absolutely a coincidence, we're sure.

We will update if more details come out.

UPDATE 1: (Karoli)

We've added a video at the top where Gaetz responds. Here is more of that response:

Matt Gaetz: "I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I've dated. You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I’ve been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not." https://t.co/ZFbZaZ8ice — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) March 30, 2021

And here he is in 2019...UGH

UPDATE 2: (Karoli)

Matt Gaetz was the ONLY "No" vote on a 2017 Human Trafficking bill.

The legislation — the Combating Human Trafficking in Commercial Vehicles Act — is an attempt to give the federal government more resources to combat the sex trade in the U.S., such as a human trafficking prevention coordinator at the U.S. Department of Transportation and a committee in the department to help develop best practices to fight human trafficking. The bill was co-sponsored by both of Florida's U.S. Senators: Democrat Bill Nelson and Republican Marco Rubio. Following Gaetz's questionable no vote, real estate developer Cris Dosev — Gaetz's challenger in the 2018 Republican primary — raised his own doubts about the congressman's decision. "That Matt Gaetz could vote against a law to fight human trafficking and sex slave trade is beyond comprehension," Dosev says in a release. "What was he thinking? ... Near unanimous support on this should be a clear indication that the American people will not tolerate human trafficking."

UPDATE 3: (Karoli) Matt Gaetz seems to be taking a different tack to distract from this article:

Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name.



We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter... — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

...and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI’s direction to catch these criminals. The planted leak to the FBI tonight was intended to thwart that investigation.



No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets... — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

...of the ongoing extortion investigation.



I demand the DOJ immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

Um...why would he tweet that his dad is wearing a wire?