Politics
Read time: 4 minutes
comments

Matt Gaetz Under Investigation For Federal Sex Trafficking Crimes (Updated)

According to reports, Gaetz is being investigated for a serious set of crimes that, if true, could land him in prison for years.
By Red Painter
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Breaking news from the New York Times regarding an open investigation into whether Rep. Matt Gaetz "had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him."

If true, this would violate FEDERAL SEX TRAFFICKING LAWS. Inducing someone under the age of 18 to travel across state lines to have sex with you in exchange for gifts or money is flat out illegal. There is no grey area. Age of consent does not apply. And if found to be true, Gaetz faces an EXTREMELY lengthy prison sentence. Sex trafficking of minors is not something you can plea down to probation.

The New York Times reports that it is unclear how Gaetz, who is 38 now would have met a 17-year old two years ago. He would have been 36 at that time. Let's just think about that - a 36-year old MAN and a 17-year old girl (probably a high schooler). That is a 19-year age difference.

The investigation apparently started while Trump was still in office under the Worst AG Ever, Bill Barr. It has been reported that Trump was notified of the investigation. The New York Times further reports that the investigation is part of a "broader investigation into a political ally" of Gaetz' -- Joel Greenberg, who was indicted in the summer of 2020 for numerous charges, including sex trafficking of a child and giving money to a child in exchange for sex. One of those people he "financially supported" was an underage girl.

At this time, no charges have been brought against Matt Gaetz.

In totally ironic timing, earlier today news broke that Gaetz was considering leaving Congress for a position with Newsmax. Absolutely a coincidence, we're sure.

We will update if more details come out.

UPDATE 1: (Karoli)

We've added a video at the top where Gaetz responds. Here is more of that response:

And here he is in 2019...UGH

UPDATE 2: (Karoli)

Matt Gaetz was the ONLY "No" vote on a 2017 Human Trafficking bill.

The legislation — the Combating Human Trafficking in Commercial Vehicles Act — is an attempt to give the federal government more resources to combat the sex trade in the U.S., such as a human trafficking prevention coordinator at the U.S. Department of Transportation and a committee in the department to help develop best practices to fight human trafficking.

The bill was co-sponsored by both of Florida's U.S. Senators: Democrat Bill Nelson and Republican Marco Rubio.

Following Gaetz's questionable no vote, real estate developer Cris Dosev — Gaetz's challenger in the 2018 Republican primary — raised his own doubts about the congressman's decision.

"That Matt Gaetz could vote against a law to fight human trafficking and sex slave trade is beyond comprehension," Dosev says in a release. "What was he thinking? ... Near unanimous support on this should be a clear indication that the American people will not tolerate human trafficking."

UPDATE 3: (Karoli) Matt Gaetz seems to be taking a different tack to distract from this article:

Um...why would he tweet that his dad is wearing a wire?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team