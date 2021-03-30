Matt Gaetz Might Leave Congress For Job At Newsmax

Wait, what?
I guess if trolling is your only marketable skill, then moving from Republican Congressman to Newsmax on-air "talent" is a step up.
Matt Gaetz is apparently floating the "news" that he will be leaving Congress to join the team at Newsmax. Axios reports, "Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has privately told confidants he's seriously considering not seeking re-election and possibly leaving Congress early for a job at Newsmax, three sources with direct knowledge of the talks tell Axios."
Twitter was quick to respond: