Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Matt Gaetz Busted For Lying: Not 'At The Border,' Not Trump's Wall

Matt Gaetz "led a congressional trip to the border to watch Trump's wall being built"? One hundred miles from the border photographed with "wall" prototypes!
By Frances Langum
Matt Gaetz Busted For Lying: Not 'At The Border,' Not Trump's Wall
Image from: Twitter / Matt Gaetz

The border wall is the big con, folks. And Republican Congressmen are in on it.

Trump toady Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted this Tuesday:

But as Shareblue reports, the photo isn't from the border and isn't of "The Wall."

They were not on the border. They were not witnessing construction of a wall on the border.

The members were visiting a demonstration of wall-building technology and prototypes put on by Fisher Industries, an Arizona-based construction company. Over the last year, company CEO Tommy Fisher (a frequent Fox News guest) has donated thousands to Republican candidates.

Troy Hayden, a reporter for the local Fox affiliate who covered the event, noted that it took place in Coolidge, Arizona. Coolidge is over 100 miles from the border.

Meanwhile...in Washington DC...


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.