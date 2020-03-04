Politics
'A Tool': Twitter Mocks Matt Gaetz For Wearing A Gas Mask On The House Floor

Was Matt Gaetz mocking people for fearing coronavirus or was he muzzling himself?
By Red Painter
Image from: Twitter.com

Matt Gaetz, the Republucan Representative from Florida who has a fun history of DUI, decided to make some sort of statement today in Congress when he wore a full on gas mask. In Congress. While working.

Is this a statement about his fear of contracting coronavirus or was he mocking those that are afraid? People are dying worldwide, but hey, Matt Gaetz found it funny and decided to make it into a joke.

Twitter had thoughts:

Hey, at least he was muzzled for the day. But at the same time, it's incredibly insulting to people who are taking this virus seriously and worry about their family members getting it.

