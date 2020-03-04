'A Tool': Twitter Mocks Matt Gaetz For Wearing A Gas Mask On The House Floor

Matt Gaetz, the Republucan Representative from Florida who has a fun history of DUI, decided to make some sort of statement today in Congress when he wore a full on gas mask. In Congress. While working.

Is this a statement about his fear of contracting coronavirus or was he mocking those that are afraid? People are dying worldwide, but hey, Matt Gaetz found it funny and decided to make it into a joke.

You won’t believe the shoes Matt Gaetz is wearing today. #FloridaMan pic.twitter.com/VmFN7t0fjq — Jim Himes (@jahimes) March 4, 2020

Matt Gaetz was spotted wearing gas mask today in Congress. He might need it after all, shaking hands and all, Mike Pence is nearby, no kisses! pic.twitter.com/0X6elpFH74 — Max Howroute▫️ (@howroute) March 5, 2020

Matt Gaetz, a Florida Rep, wore a gas mask onto the house floor. He further compared the floor to that of a 'Petri dish.' Strange, considering he referred to it as a hoax days earlier. Here's a tip for ALL politicians: (common sense really) try not to engage in hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/CU2v8p0tXQ — Zachary Wethington (@RealZKW) March 5, 2020

On one hand, I agree that Gaetz wearing a gas mask is a tasteless stunt in the context of an outbreak that has already killed about a dozen in America and thousands around the world. On the other, it probably prevents him from speaking so long as he wears it. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 4, 2020

Matt Gaetz, our most normal member of Congress, is wearing a full-on gas mask on the House floor right now, being super normal — Addy Baird (@addysbaird) March 4, 2020

Matt Gaetz would have to pick up 20 I.Q. points just to be classified an “idiot.” https://t.co/j33LuBbJVW — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) March 5, 2020

Matt Gaetz is a tool. pic.twitter.com/ROU1KgrgiW — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) March 4, 2020

Hey, at least he was muzzled for the day. But at the same time, it's incredibly insulting to people who are taking this virus seriously and worry about their family members getting it.