Matt Gaetz Gets Twitter-Spanked For Calling Devin Nunes A 'Patriot'

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Tuesday stood up on behalf of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) after the Internet mocked him for suing his own wine company over a Yacht trip that involved drugs and prostitutes.

While appearing on Fox Business News, Gaetz said that Nunes had every right to sue the wine company and even individual Twitter users who mock him.

“Devin Nunes will go down in history as a great American patriot,” Gaetz announced. “Democrats, the media and even social media platforms have tried to silence him but he’s standing strong. I’m glad that the hunted, has become the hunter.”

Devin Nunes will go down in history as a great American patriot. Democrats, the media and even social media platforms have tried to silence him but he’s standing strong. I’m glad that the hunted, has become the hunter. @DevinNunes pic.twitter.com/LRGEIuUyuD — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 9, 2019

Gaetz immediately felt a backlash on Twitter. Read a sampling of the tweets below.

Why did Devin have to recuse himself from his own investigation? — Matt (@mattcsaki) April 9, 2019

On the same day that #YachtCocaineProstitutes is trending, tone-deaf one. — Becky (@RebeccaScottLau) April 9, 2019

The schmuck (@RepMattGaetz) who accumulates up DUI's like they were junk mail supporting the moron (@DevinNunes) who supports legislation against frivolous lawsuits and then sues a FAKE cow! Oh, that's rich. — Mamaleh Trump (@Mamaleh_Trump) April 9, 2019

You really need to quit day-drinking. — ➖Dustin Miller➖ (@spdustin) April 9, 2019

Both of you should have stood up to Trump. You had a duty to. What you’re doing—ignoring the corruption in this Administration, lying for Trump & protecting him from the accountability all presidents are subject to—is wrong & a dereliction of duty. It’s dishonest & dishonorable. — DanaZhukova (@dmzhukova) April 9, 2019

You'll both be footnotes in the chapter about the end of the GOP. — Art Radley (@g00dneighbour) April 9, 2019

This is such a ridiculous statement. @DevinNunes is a traitor a liar who abused his position to protect your god at the expense of the American people. Simple

