Matt Gaetz Gets Twitter-Spanked For Calling Devin Nunes A 'Patriot'

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Tuesday stood up on behalf of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) after the Internet mocked him for suing his own wine company over a Yacht trip that involved drugs and prostitutes.
While appearing on Fox Business News, Gaetz said that Nunes had every right to sue the wine company and even individual Twitter users who mock him.
“Devin Nunes will go down in history as a great American patriot,” Gaetz announced. “Democrats, the media and even social media platforms have tried to silence him but he’s standing strong. I’m glad that the hunted, has become the hunter.”
Gaetz immediately felt a backlash on Twitter. Read a sampling of the tweets below.
