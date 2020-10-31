Trump Mocks Laura Ingraham For Wearing A Face Mask

Ingraham is a prime time mask truther at Fox. She has suggested they are part of some liberal conspiracy to keep people afraid and promoted the view that preventing people from contracting coronavirus is a bad thing because it slows down herd immunity.

Just one night before she showed up at Trump's rally with a mask, Ingraham and Donald Trump Jr. laughed at the “morons” who have warned the public that maskless, un-socially distanced rallies are dangerous to one’s health.

Well, what a difference a day makes! And maybe exposure to coronavirus through work. Whatever the reason, Ingraham turned up at a Trump rally in a face mask. Trump was not pleased.

TRUMP: Is that a mask? No way! Are you wearing a mask? I've never seen her in a mask. Look at you. Oh, she's being very politically correct. Whoa!

Now, if only she would promote mask wearing for everybody else. Social distancing, too.