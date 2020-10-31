Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Mocks Laura Ingraham For Wearing A Face Mask

It seems Laura Ingraham doesn’t think face masks are so bad when it comes to protecting her own self at a Trump rally. But despite her years of devotion to Donald Trump, he ridiculed her for it.
By NewsHound Ellen
15 hours ago by NewsHound Ellen
Views:

Ingraham is a prime time mask truther at Fox. She has suggested they are part of some liberal conspiracy to keep people afraid and promoted the view that preventing people from contracting coronavirus is a bad thing because it slows down herd immunity.

Just one night before she showed up at Trump's rally with a mask, Ingraham and Donald Trump Jr. laughed at the “morons” who have warned the public that maskless, un-socially distanced rallies are dangerous to one’s health.

Well, what a difference a day makes! And maybe exposure to coronavirus through work. Whatever the reason, Ingraham turned up at a Trump rally in a face mask. Trump was not pleased.

TRUMP: Is that a mask? No way! Are you wearing a mask? I've never seen her in a mask. Look at you. Oh, she's being very politically correct. Whoa!

Now, if only she would promote mask wearing for everybody else. Social distancing, too.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Don Jr.: COVID Deaths 'Almost Nothing'

Don Jr.: COVID Deaths 'Almost Nothing'

After attacking Democrats for criticizing his father's super-spreader rallies, Donald Trump Jr. calls deaths from coronavirus "almost nothing" on a day that 90,000 Americans were infected and 1000 died on Fox's The Ingraham Angle.
Oct 30, 2020
By Heather

Comments

NOTE: We will be changing to a new commenting platform in the next couple of weeks. We will supply more details as we get closer to the change. We understand some users are having problems with comments loading and this will hopefully remedy that problem

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.