Uh Oh! Fox News Personalities Quarantined Due To COVID Exposure

Fox News president, top anchors advised to quarantine after coronavirus exposure: report
Numerous Fox News personalities including anchors Bret Baier and MaRrtha MacCallum, as well as the network’s president, Jay Wallace, were reportedly advised to quarantine following their exposure last week to a person who tested positive Sunday for COVID-19.
The New York Times reported that the other personalities at the network advised to quarantine included two co-hosts of “The Five,” Juan Williams and Dana Perino.
A Fox News spokesperson declined to confirm to The Hill or the Times on the details of who was exposed, citing health privacy concerns.
It’s amazing to me how often even the Ruling Class of Team Evil fall for their own propaganda. But on the other hand, it also shows us that the Trump-Virus has a sense of humor, amirite?
Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors