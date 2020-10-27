Uh Oh! Fox News Personalities Quarantined Due To COVID Exposure

Fox News president, top anchors advised to quarantine after coronavirus exposure: report

Numerous Fox News personalities including anchors Bret Baier and MaRrtha MacCallum, as well as the network’s president, Jay Wallace, were reportedly advised to quarantine following their exposure last week to a person who tested positive Sunday for COVID-19.

The New York Times reported that the other personalities at the network advised to quarantine included two co-hosts of “The Five,” Juan Williams and Dana Perino.

A Fox News spokesperson declined to confirm to The Hill or the Times on the details of who was exposed, citing health privacy concerns.