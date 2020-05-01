Of Course Laura Ingraham Says Masks Are A Liberal Plot

Of course Laura Ingraham is taking the low road when it comes to virus protective gear for the general public.

It can't just be masks in public, it has to be a sekrit librul plot to hurt Donald Trump and force a takeover from her favorite bugaboo, "The Left." Transcript from Media Matters:

LAURA INGRAHAM: They'll say this whole mask thing is "settled science" just like they do with climate change, of course it is not and they know it. Our own experts have gone from masks aren't necessary to masks are essential and you have to wear them when you go jogging in just a few weeks time. Now Rush Limbaugh made a great point as he always does on the radio the other day and he said the virus itself as it weakens and states start reopening, the media that have been selling panic, panic, panic for weeks and weeks and weeks, they have fewer images to sell their hysteria to justify continued lockdowns. But the masks, well they're kind of a constant reminder. You see the mask and you think, you are not safe. You are not back to normal. Not even close.

PS She's also back to retweeting White Nationalists:

Fox News host Laura Ingraham retweets article from white nationalist group VDare blaming immigrant workers for coronavirus hotspots https://t.co/06FQFLj8sY — Media Matters (@mmfa) May 1, 2020

...and still whining about Hydroxychloroquine (proven ineffective and in some cases very harmful):

Laura Ingraham goes after Dr. Fauci and suggests something nefarious is going on between him and Gilead because he talked about the results of Remdesivir and not Hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/1i7nIb69Gw — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 1, 2020

Can Fox News get her off the air before she gets someone killed?