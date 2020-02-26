Laura Ingraham: China Is Using Coronavirus To 'Hurt' Trump 2020

Laura Ingraham might want to push ELECTION SECURITY measures if she's so worried about China hurting Trump's re-election chances.

Laura hosted Gordon Chang and listed him only as "China Expert." Well alrighty then.

On to the conspiracy theories! Transcript via Media Matters.



LAURA INGRAHAM (HOST): And I think the most important thing is that people keep their eyes wide open about what's going on in China.

Listening to the Democrats' debate, they're trying to talk tonight about we're going to work more closely with China and we're gonna -- and they are an important partner in this, Michael Bloomberg says. They're all -- tonight, it was all, like, what we are going to do with China, we know they are authoritarian, but -- but Trump, Trump today was also, you know, pretty positive on how China has been handling this.

GORDON CHANG: Yeah, what we have seen right now is yes, we would like to cooperate with other countries, including China, but you can't cooperate with a country that doesn't want to cooperate with you.

INGRAHAM: They kicked out the media. They kicked out The Wall Street Journal.

CHANG: They kicked out The Wall Street Journal, they are imposing more severe controls on this, and they're also restricting the CDC and the NIH for really investigating the source of the virus. So, you -- this is a regime in China that wants to do this on its own -- and by the way, Laura, starting at the beginning of this month, they have been blaming the U.S. and laying the groundwork for saying that the U.S. caused the spread of coronavirus.

INGRAHAM: I think they want to use this -- I mean, in China, they don't want to deal with Trump anymore, with the tariffs. I think for them, the best thing would be if this hurt Trump in his reelection, correct?

CHANG: Yeah.

INGRAHAM: I mean, wouldn't that be good? That would be a -- it was terrible for China, but at least it hurt Trump, if they can -- if they can pull that off.