Don Jr. Calls COVID Deaths 'Almost Nothing' On A Day 1000 Americans Died From The Virus

I'm not sure what good the Trump campaign thinks they're doing themselves with interviews like this one from Fox on Thursday night, but apparently their strategy is to mock as many Americans as possible who are taking the pandemic seriously, or who have lost or come close to losing friends, family, coworkers and loved ones from the coronavirus.

Donald Trump Jr. made an appearance on Fox's The Ingraham Angle, and the two of them proceeded to mock Joe Biden for his comments about his father's super-spreader rallies, call Biden lazy for not imitating Trump and running around the country helping to infect as many people as possible, attack Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison for doing his job and, heaven forbid, asking the people hosting these MAGA rallies for a COVID Preparedness Plan, and accuse Democrats of destroying the economy on purpose with the partial lockdowns that are still in place in many cities and states across the country.

Ingraham then attacked the rest of the media for warning people that they should be careful about attending these Trump rallies, and in particular Dr. Sanjay Gupta who told the viewers on CNN that anyone who does attend should assume "the virus is attending that rally" with them, that they've been exposed and should quarantine.

After having a good laugh over Gupta's remarks, Jr called Gupta and others who have been sounding the alarm on the pandemic "truly morons," followed by Jr downplaying the number of dead Americans on a day there was a reported 90,000 Americans infected and 1000 dead from COVID-19.

“I went through the CDC data because I kept hearing about new infections, but I was like, 'Well, why aren't they talking about deaths?'" Trump Jr. said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Oh, oh, because the number is almost nothing. Because we've gotten control of this thing, we understand how it works. They have the therapeutics to be able to deal with this." "It's gone to almost nothing," he repeated, adding that the U.S. is "outperforming Europe in a positive way." He mocked Democrats who have advocated in favor of certain restrictions. "Why don't we shut down for 10 or 15 years?" said Trump Jr., who said that children can learn on their iPhones.

Here's more with some of the response on Twitter to Trump's callous remarks.

“The number (of deaths) is almost nothing, because we’ve gotten control of this,” Don Jr says.



So far today, Johns Hopkins has reported 87,164 new cases and 951 reported deaths.



TODAY.



With a total of 228,636 deaths.



Lie after lie after lie after lie. https://t.co/UVz6TDBbKy — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 30, 2020

Don Jr.’s Brain is almost nothing — Mayday Mindy🌊 (@maydaymindy9) October 30, 2020

DESPICABLE: "Don Jr. dismisses coronavirus deaths: ‘The number is almost nothing’" My childhood friend died from Covid so now his two teenage sons have no father but to Don Jr that's "nothing." This is a vile family!! https://t.co/sIjZU2qqBj via @politico — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 30, 2020

What @DonaldJTrumpJr calls "almost nothing."



Family is devastated after their 13-year-old was pronounced dead in Houston after contracting COVID-19. #Texas https://t.co/Y4MkiWjNeS — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) October 30, 2020

"Almost nothing?" @DonaldJTrumpJr and everyone who saw him on Fox's @IngrahamAngle last night should read this story about "mass death in south Texas" https://t.co/AysU15Rg0X — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 30, 2020