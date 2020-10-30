Kasie Hunt Admonishes Donald Trump Jr For His 'Almost Nothing' Comment About Covid Deaths

The United States just set yet another record for Covid infections yesterday, and deaths are routinely around 1000 per day, up from around 500 back in June. Yet the Trump crime syndicate keep going on state television and give these bald-faced lies, as if they can get away with anything.

MSNBC's Kasie Hunt wasn't in the mood for it early this morning.

Source: Mediaite

MSNBC anchor Kasie Hunt’s voice cracked as she delivered a somber rebuke to Donald Trump Jr.’s recent claim that deaths from the coronavirus have “gone to almost nothing.”

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Way Too Early, Hunt returned from a commercial break by playing a clip of Trump Jr. speaking to Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

“I kept hearing about new infections. Why are they talking — why aren’t they talking about deaths? Oh, Oh! Because the numbers are almost nothing, because we’ve gotten control of this thing and we understand how it works,” Trump told Ingraham Thursday night with the effect of a sentient eight ball, adding “If you look at my Instagram, they’ve gone to almost nothing. We are outperforming Europe in a positive way. We’ve gotten a hold of it.”

“Welcome back,” Hunt said following the clip.

“That was Donald Trump Jr., falsely claiming that the death toll has dropped to, quote, almost nothing, on the same day that the U.S. saw one of the highest levels of coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic,” she said, her voice cracking.

A somber Hunt then looked directly to camera and said “We would just like to say here that, to those of you that lost loved ones to Covid yesterday, your loved ones are not nothing to us.”