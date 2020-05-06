Trump Goes Maskless, Flouts Rule At Honeywell Mask Factory

Apparently, Donald Trump thinks he looks better without a mask and that’s all the justification he needs for endangering the lives of others around him during his maskless photo-op at – of all places – a Honeywell N95 mask factory.

Federal health officials have urged Americans to wear masks in public since April, in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

After a backlash for visiting the Mayo Clinic without a mask last week, Mike Pence wore one two days later when he toured a GM plant.

But not Trump. Instead of putting on a mask, Trump wore goggles.To protect himself, or maybe just to look like he was bravely putting himself in harm's way. Or maybe he thought he’d look like was actually doing a day’s work. Whatever the reason, he obviously didn't care about even the appearance of trying to protect others.

Like Pence, the White House is making the facility the fall guy instead of taking any responsibility. CNN’s Jim Acosta reported that a White House official said Honeywell had advised masks were not needed. Sure they did - after Trump probably bullied them into it. Acosta noticed a sign saying masks are required in the area.

WH official said they were told by Honeywell officials they didn’t need to wear masks https://t.co/aVyu0rflMW — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 5, 2020

Anyone with a lick of decency would have worn a face mask whether he was required to or not, especially when the factory clearly prefers it.