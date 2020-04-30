Karen Pence Claims Mike Was 'Unaware' Of Mayo Clinic's Mask Policy

Karen Pence, the wife of the so-called vice president, told Fox and Friends this morning that her husband did not know of the Mayo Clinic's mask requirements when he visited their Minnesota headquarters on Tuesday.

Mike Pence received an avalanche of criticism for being the only one not wearing a mask during his visit to Mayo Clinic.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked her straight up why the vice president was not wearing a mask.

She replied, "Our medical experts told us wearing a mask prevents you from spreading the disease and knowing he doesn't have COVID-19, he didn't wear one."

Mike Pence is the supposed leader of the coronavirus task force and he knows that anybody out in public should be wearing a mask -- whether they've been tested or not, whether they are infected or not.

But Karen Pence did her wifely Trump administration duty... and lied for her husband.

"It was actually after he left Mayo Clinic that he found out that they had a policy of asking everyone to wear a mask," Karen Pence said.

The Mayo Clinic put out a tweet and deleted it which said they informed the vice president about their masking policy before he arrived.

The Clinic said it told Pence's office that the veep would be required to wear a mask. And reporters who traveled with Pence to Minnesota say they were also told they would have to wear masks... The union that represents thousands of Clinic employees, SEIU Healthcare Minnesota, called Pence's move insulting. "When Vice President Pence ignores the safety policy and refuses to wear a mask, he insults the hard work and sacrifice of all health care workers," they wrote in a statement. "Worse, he puts them, their patients, and their families at risk."

This throws fuel on the fire of the right wing morons who are protesting stay-at-home orders.

Lying is a job requirement of the Trump administration and this is yet another example of the misdirection and disinformation Trump and his people have caused during the coronavirus pandemic.

American lives are at risk and over 60,000 have died so far.