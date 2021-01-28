Mike Pence & 'Mother' Now Homeless, Couch-surfing In Indiana

Imagine how big a schmuck you have to be to have lived in the Vice President's home on the Naval Observatory for four years, having lived in the Indiana Governor's mansion previously, and find yourself homeless because you had to kowtow to Trump's insane election fraud demands.

Word has it the former Second Family is staying at the Indiana governor’s cabin or crashing with kinfolk back in their home state. Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, are reportedly looking for a new home after their free, taxpayer-funded housing officially ended just over a week ago. The story was originally shared by Business Insider but reposted to other outlets: Pence is reportedly staying at a cabin that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb uses as a retreat, while two other Indiana Republican insiders say that the former second-in-command and ex-Second Lady are staying with family.

And per the article from Business Insider,

"According to one source, the Pences are staying at the dolled-up cabin nearby that the Indiana governor uses as a retreat. If so, they'd need permission to spend the night from Pence's former lieutenant governor, who now serves as governor, Eric Holcomb," reported Tom LoBianco. "Two Republicans close to the Pences said they heard that the former second couple was staying at Pence's brother's place in Columbus. The one thing everyone is certain of is that when the Pences moved out of the vice president's residence at the US Naval Observatory in Washington, they had nowhere to go. The former second couple doesn't actually own a house."

And considering that MAGA now hates Pence, they're living dangerously.

"Republicans who spoke with Insider also said they wondered whether Pence and his team are closely guarding their new domicile because of the wave of death threats he faced just three weeks ago. The Trump-incited mob that stormed the Capitol earlier this month shouted that they wanted to hang Pence, and some of the people came within about 100 feet of confronting him and his family as they were hurried to a secure location in the Capitol."

Republicans close to former VP Mike Pence say they don't know where the former second couple is now living. Pence and his wife Karen haven't owned a home in a decade.https://t.co/7jdypnO2bX via @businessinsider @tomlobianco — Elvina Nawaguna (@elvina_nawaguna) January 27, 2021

