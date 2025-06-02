Mike Lindell Claims Satan Is Behind Stolen Elections

During a presser before his defamation trial begins, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell blamed China, Satan, and Godless Americans for his claims of corrupted elections at every level in federal, state, and local elections.

When Lindell was asked who was stealing elections, he gave a mangled and ridiculous answer that eventually spread to the King of Hell.

By the way, Mike. Voting machines are not connected to the internet.

LINDELL: So to have access to this is, you know, you could, by the way, everybody, this is local levels too. This is school board elections. This is anything done with computer. But when you have a computer, you just change it to zero. I mean, it doesn't take hardly anything, you know, it doesn't take anything. It takes a few. It takes a few and, and this is much bigger than all of us that, that, that it's beyond, you know, she was, she asked who has access. You know, for me right now, I don't, you know, we'll be down the road. That's up to God. We're in a, we're in a battle of spirit, of biblical proportions of evil and good. This isn't a party thing. This is a thing for our country and our world. And, and when you say who's behind it all, Satan, there's one. You know, this is, this is, this is a nation that turned its back on God.

Let's hope God does the right thing and convicts Lindell in the trial about his election fraud conspiracies against Dominion Voting Systems.

We're betting Lindell's lawyers will NOT put him on the stand because he's such a perjury risk.

As a supposed Christian, Lindell purposefully ignores the Ninth commandment: Thou Shall Not lie.