Is Mike Lindell Setting Up An Insanity Defense?

My Pillow CEO is being sued $1.3 billion by Dominion Voting Systems because of his unrelenting conspiracy theories against the company, claiming they rigged the 2020 election against his lord and savior TraitorTrump.

That hasn't stopped the unhinged CEO from creating full documentaries highlighting all the lies and conspiracies Rudy Giuliani, Cindy Powell, Lin Wood told during their voter fraud lawsuits after November 3. 2020 that aired repeatedly on OANN.

Lindell is a frequent guest on Steve Bannon's podcast's and in latest appearance, he's now claiming that Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against him is "coming apart at the seams."

He never presents any proof whenever he's promoting a QAnon conspiracy. Newsweek caught this on Saturday.



"Steve, I'll give Dominion a little scare this morning. Dominion, we have machines now, I do," Lindell claimed.

He continued, "I have machines, I have ES&S [Election Systems & Software] machines, we've got them all. And we're going to be putting out so much information over the next couple weeks, and now this isn't from Arizona, these are machines we actually have and we're doing all of our own tests, we're going to have a lot of surprises and a lot of great news for the country."

I thought his faux movie exposed the whole scam against Trump?

Lindell went on to boast that Dominion's "big cover-up is coming apart at the seams."

His craziness continued. "If I was Dominion, if I worked for Dominion right now, I'd turn myself in...It's over for them."

Even if he had Dominion Voting Machines that showed massive voter fraud they would be useless as any kind evidence and no court would accept them as credible because he didn't obtain them through any kind of transparent means, if he actually has them at all.

As the days go by, Mike Lindell is becoming more and more unhinged, but right-wing propaganda sites like One American News and Steve Bannon's podcast are giving him a platform to convict himself.

If you watched Lindell over these past five years you know he's got a screw loose. Now it appears his brain is filled with marbles.

I guess his attorneys could argue insanity because he's giving them mountain of evidence to work with. It's the only thing that's likely to save him.