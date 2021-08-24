Mike Lindell: Dominion 'Deleting Stuff', Promises Nationwide Injunction

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell this week said that a federal court would issue a "nationwide injunction" to prevent Dominion Voting Systems from modifying electronic voting machines.

While speaking to Real America's Voice host Steve Bannon, Lindell argued that Dominion had illegally removed election data from voting machines in Colorado. He suggested that the company was trying to cover up a fraudulent presidential election.

"You guys, this is the smoking gun of all time," the pillow executive claimed. "Dominion is caught red-handed."

"One of the first things we're going to be doing is we're putting an injunction against Dominion," he added. "It's a nationwide injunction prohibiting Dominion from making any modifications to their voting systems that would destroy prior election data. That's what they're doing right now. They're going across the great country and deleting stuff."

Lindell, who is facing a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion, predicted that a federal court would put the injunction in place by the end of the week.