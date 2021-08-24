Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Mike Lindell: Dominion 'Deleting Stuff', Promises Nationwide Injunction

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell this week said that a federal court would issue a "nationwide injunction" to prevent Dominion Voting Systems from modifying electronic voting machines.
By David

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell this week said that a federal court would issue a "nationwide injunction" to prevent Dominion Voting Systems from modifying electronic voting machines.

While speaking to Real America's Voice host Steve Bannon, Lindell argued that Dominion had illegally removed election data from voting machines in Colorado. He suggested that the company was trying to cover up a fraudulent presidential election.

"You guys, this is the smoking gun of all time," the pillow executive claimed. "Dominion is caught red-handed."

"One of the first things we're going to be doing is we're putting an injunction against Dominion," he added. "It's a nationwide injunction prohibiting Dominion from making any modifications to their voting systems that would destroy prior election data. That's what they're doing right now. They're going across the great country and deleting stuff."

Lindell, who is facing a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion, predicted that a federal court would put the injunction in place by the end of the week.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team