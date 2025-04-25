Al Gore Warns The Trump Administration Is Like Early Nazi Germany

The former vice president did not hold back.
By Susie MadrakApril 25, 2025

Al Gore on Monday compared Trump’s administration to Nazi Germany and issued a dire warning about Trump’s use of power in a speech devoted to climate change. Via Politico:

Speaking at an event at the start of San Francisco’s Climate Week, Gore said the Trump administration was “trying to create their own preferred version of reality” to achieve their sweeping objectives similar to Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party in the 1930s and ‘40s.

“I understand very well why it is wrong to compare Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich to any other movement,” Gore said to an audience of roughly 150 climate advocates and policymakers gathered at a science museum on San Francisco’s waterfront. “It was uniquely evil, full stop. I get it. But there are important lessons from the history of that emergent evil.”

[...] Gore, for his part, cited German philosophers’ “moral autopsy on the Third Reich” in the aftermath of World War II.

Al Gore ripped the Trump administration to shreds in a speech Monday at a climate week event in San Francisco.

MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2025-04-23T23:35:40.534Z

Al Gore didn’t hold back: The Trump admin is “attacking the heart of truth,” twisting facts like the Nazis did in the 1930s. From climate denial to rewriting the Ukraine war, it’s all about power—not reality.
Gore warned the U.S. is under siege—and every former leader should speak out like he did.

Jennifer ✨Get In Good Trouble (@thejenniwren.teamlh.social) 2025-04-23T20:52:30.198Z

Al Gore speaking out more strongly that any past president and pretty much everyone in Congress www.tiktok.com/t/ZTjjtMWg1/

Clara Jeffery (@clarajeffery.bsky.social) 2025-04-23T05:15:46.485Z

