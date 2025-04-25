Trump Store Is Now Selling 'Trump 2028' Red Hats

The official Trump store is now selling red "Trump 2028" hats for $50 amid repeated trial balloons by Yambo and his minions that he could run for a third term in 2028. What a pathetic loser, especially when he's already made such a failure out of his current term. Via Newsweek:

The president has said in recent weeks that he is not joking about pursuing a third term.

The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution says, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."

In March, Trump told NBC's Kristen Welker he was "not joking" about considering a third term, adding that there were "methods which you could do it."

Trump said one such method could involve having Vice President JD Vance lead the Republican ticket in 2028, with Trump as his running mate. Vance could then resign once in office in 2029, allowing Trump to assume the presidency for a third time.