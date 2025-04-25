Trump Store Is Now Selling 'Trump 2028' Red Hats

Who in their right mind pays $50 for something from an imaginary campaign?
By Susie MadrakApril 25, 2025

The official Trump store is now selling red "Trump 2028" hats for $50 amid repeated trial balloons by Yambo and his minions that he could run for a third term in 2028. What a pathetic loser, especially when he's already made such a failure out of his current term. Via Newsweek:

The president has said in recent weeks that he is not joking about pursuing a third term.

The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution says, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."

In March, Trump told NBC's Kristen Welker he was "not joking" about considering a third term, adding that there were "methods which you could do it."

Trump said one such method could involve having Vice President JD Vance lead the Republican ticket in 2028, with Trump as his running mate. Vance could then resign once in office in 2029, allowing Trump to assume the presidency for a third time.

Yeah, well, according to the 12th Amendment, anyone who's ineligible to serve as president is barred from serving as vice-president, too. You want to try, Yambo? We're ready to fight.

Trump’s organization is out here selling Trump 2028 hats like the Constitution is just a suggestion.

Reminder: The 22nd Amendment exists. You can’t run for a third term.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@repjasmine.bsky.social) 2025-04-24T20:00:30.294Z

https://bsky.app/profile/artcandee.bsky.social/post/3lnlbcgokf225

Trump isn’t selling 2028 hats on his website because he thinks he’ll actually be able to run.

He’s selling 2028 hats because some fucking idiots will actually buy them.

KD📚🌎🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33.bsky.social) 2025-04-24T18:43:36.254Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon