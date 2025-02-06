Trump Praises Tuberville For His Never-Happened Coaching Of Patrick Mahomes

You know it's Super Bowl weekend when politicians, even pretend ones like Donald Trump, are sucking up to the masses by making sports references. As usual though, Trump stepped in it and got his facts wrong. Tommy Tuberville was last the coach of Texas Tech in 2012, leaving after three years with an undistinguished record. Tuberville is mostly known at Texas Tech for abruptly leaving during a recruitment drive to go to Cincinnati. Mahomes wouldn't join the program until 2014. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.

Source: AL.com

President Donald Trump on Wednesday mistakenly said Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes developed under the tutelage of Tommy Tuberville while giving a shoutout to Alabama’s senior senator as Trump signed an executive order banning trans girls from women’s sports under Title IX.

Tuberville, who authored a Senate bill codifying the provisions of the executive order into law, was among the numerous elected officials Trump thanked at Wednesday’s signing ceremony.

“A great coach,” Trump said of Tuberville, who was head coach at Auburn, Texas Tech and elsewhere before being elected to the Senate in 2020.

“You know, his quarterback was named Mahomes. He was a great college coach. And I said, ‘How good was he?’ He said, ‘You don’t wanna know how good. He made me into a great coach.’ He’s a pretty good quarterback, right? Yeah, he was very good. And he’s a good guy, too.”

Mahomes played at Texas Tech before being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft but did not arrive in Lubbock until after Tuberville departed the school in late 2012.