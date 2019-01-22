Lady Gaga Tells Mike Pence To Look In The Mirror

Lady Gaga ripped into the anti-gay efforts of Mike Pence and his wife during a concert in Las Vegas and ripped him for being the worst representation of Christianity.

Karen Pence just took a job teaching at a Christian private school that bans gay students and and forces employees to accept marriage is between a man and a woman.

“And to Mike Pence who thinks that it’s OK that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ. You’re wrong. You’re the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian," Lady Gaga said.

She continued, "I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is. That we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome. So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there.”

I grew up Catholic and what these institutions have done in the name of religion is heartbreaking and disguising.

Gaga also blasted Trump to end the government shutdown.

Amen, sister Gaga.