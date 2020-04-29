Jimmy Kimmel Lets Mike Pence Have It For His Mayo Clinic Tour

Jimmy Kimmel had a few things to say about Mike Pence's refusal to wear a mask during a Mayo Clinic visit yesterday.

"Hey, speaking of pets: the Vice Poodle was off the leash today as he went on a tour of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where despite being told to wear a mask, he did not," Kimmel said.

"The Mayo Clinic has guidelines that require all visitors to wear a mask but Mike Pence didn't and he was the only one who didn't. You know the only reason he didn't wear a mask is because Trump won't wear one, right? Mike Pence, he's required to keep his lips free at all times for kissing master's ass.

"This was good, though. This patient ---I had hope and I only assume this guy wore pink socks just to make Mike Pence uncomfortable. So after the visit the Mayo Clinic tweeted 'Mayo Clinic informed VP of the masking policy prior to his arrival today' and then they deleted that, they quickly took it down for fear that an army of imbeciles might gather outside to protest.

"I don't know, maybe Mike Pence just wants to catch it already and be put out of his misery. The President as you know refuses to wear a mask, which is a shame because you know if his mouth was covered with a mask we could help him with his press conferences a lot."

"Okay, everybody, I'm gonna make this very simple, stay inside, don't drink bleach and listen to doctors, because I have no idea how the human body works I can't even find my penis anymore. Now go wash your hands and vote for Joe Biden so I can go home and play some (bleeping) golf."

"You see? Every problem solved right there," Kimmel concluded.