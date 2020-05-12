Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel Absolutely Shreds Mike Pence After His Office Demands An Apology

"This is what the White House is thinking about in these times," the late-night host said.
By Susie Madrak

Remember last week, when Jimmy Kimmel made fun of Pence for pretending to carry empty boxes?

But that apology just wasn't enough. Kimmel got a letter from Pence's office demanding an on-air apology.

So he did it. And then he got a few other things off his chest. Go watch, it's gratifying.

