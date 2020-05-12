Jimmy Kimmel Absolutely Shreds Mike Pence After His Office Demands An Apology

Remember last week, when Jimmy Kimmel made fun of Pence for pretending to carry empty boxes?
it would appear that @vp was joking about carrying empty boxes for a staged publicity stunt. The full video reveals that he was carrying full boxes for a staged publicity stunt. My apologies. I know how dearly this administration values truth. https://t.co/hI9cO4lxcX
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 8, 2020
But that apology just wasn't enough. Kimmel got a letter from Pence's office demanding an on-air apology.
So he did it. And then he got a few other things off his chest. Go watch, it's gratifying.