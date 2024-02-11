Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump's Two Lines Of Defense On Being An Insurrectionist

Jimmy Kimmel jabbed Trump for his deranged statement the other night, first pretending January 6th wasn't an insurrection before blaming the insurrection on Nancy Pelosi.

“Here are his two primary lines of defense,” Kimmel summarized. “No. 1: It wasn’t an insurrection. And No. 2: I didn’t cause the insurrection.”

Kimmel rolled a clip of Trump claiming there was an insurrection ― but it was caused by Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House speaker at the time.

“That’s right,” Kimmel mockingly agreed. “Nancy Pelosi cooked up a secret plot to have a bunch of MAGA morons break into her office and poop into her desk. That’s how she does things. Very sick woman.”

Kimmel played another clip of Trump claiming his mob acted “peacefully and patriotically” on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Yeah,” Kimmel said, “and then his followers tried to peacefully and patriotically kill the vice president of the United States.”