Georgia's Governor Voids Mask Orders

Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp is explicitly banning Georgia’s cities and counties from ordering people to wear masks in public places.
By Ed Scarce
The stupid never ends with these insufferable idiots. Georgia recorded 3,871 new cases Wednesday, their second highest day so far. With this ban on face mask orders, Brian Kemp goes back into the elite group of idiots like Ron DeSantis in Florida, Doug Ducey in Arizona, Tate Reeves in Mississippi, Kevin Stitt in Oklahoma, and probably several more I'm forgetting.

Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp is explicitly banning Georgia’s cities and counties from ordering people to wear masks in public places. He voided orders on Wednesday that at least 15 local governments across the state had adopted even though Kemp had earlier said cities and counties had no power to order masks.

An increasing number of other states order residents to wear masks in public, including Alabama, which announced such a ban Wednesday.

The Republican governor has instead been trying to encourage voluntary mask wearing, including telling fans that reduced infections from mask-wearing would make college football season possible.

Kemp’s move is likely to infuriate local officials in communities that had acted, including Atlanta, Augusta, Savannah, Rome and the governor’s hometown of Athens-Clarke County. Overall, mask orders by Wednesday were covering 1.4 million of Georgia’s more than 10 million residents.

Kemp’s new order also bans local governments from requiring masks on public property, which void requirements that some governments have imposed for citizens to wear masks inside city and county buildings.

Wednesday’s numbers showed nearly 2,800 people hospitalized statewide with the COVID-19 respiratory illness, the highest on record and a number that’s nearly doubled since the beginning of the month. The state reports 84% of hospitals’ available critical beds are in use, although some hospitals say they have opened up more space and have more room.

And the person who should be Georgia's Governor weighed in tonight on MSNBC. If she were their Governor they wouldn't be in the mess they're in right now.

Savannah's mayor was even more blunt.

