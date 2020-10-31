Georgia's Governor Might Not Be Able To Vote Because Of Covid

You might remember that Kemp served as Secretary of State during his own election as Governor in 2018, effectively being able to count the votes for himself (only a slight exaggeration). In 2020, it's Trump, Republican Senators Perdue and Loeffler, and others who are hoping he can work his magic once again.

Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp might not be able to vote because he’s in quarantine after close contact with U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, who tested positive for the coronavirus Friday.

Kemp, who tested negative for the virus, has requested an absentee ballot, his spokesman said.

But an absentee ballot requested Friday is unlikely to arrive in the mail before polls close Tuesday. Georgia law and a court ruling required all absentee ballots to be received by county election officials before 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Kemp also couldn’t vote in person on Tuesday without violating coronavirus guidelines from the Atlanta-based U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says people who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 should stay home for 14 days and stay away from others.